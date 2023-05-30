Pindula|
Nash Paints

Graduate Trainee Business Management (Harare)

Nash Paints
Jun. 01, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paint Inc is looking for Graduate Trainees to join their organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Business Management and Retail Management
  • Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
  • Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
  • Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
  • Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Results driven and customer focused.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should drop their CVs in person at Nash Paints Head Office (41 Kelvin Road North, Graniteside, Harare) between 1300 - 1400 hours.

Deadline: 01 June 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

