Graduate Trainee Business Management (Harare)

Job Description
Nash Paint Inc is looking for Graduate Trainees to join their organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Management and Retail Management
- Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
- Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
- Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
- Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Results driven and customer focused.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should drop their CVs in person at Nash Paints Head Office (41 Kelvin Road North, Graniteside, Harare) between 1300 - 1400 hours.
Deadline: 01 June 2023