Graduate Trainee Business Management (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paint Inc is looking for Graduate Trainees to join their organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Management and Retail Management

Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.

Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.

Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.

Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.

Excellent organizational skills.

Results driven and customer focused.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should drop their CVs in person at Nash Paints Head Office (41 Kelvin Road North, Graniteside, Harare) between 1300 - 1400 hours.

Deadline: 01 June 2023