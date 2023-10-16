Graduate Trainee: Civil Engineering (Chipinge)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduates to enroll for Graduate Traineeship Programin in the Civil Engineering Department. The successful candidates will undergo a robust 24-month program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervising the production of drawings and 3D models.
- Assist project managers and engineers with preparing technical reports, specifications, design and contract documents.
- Undertake Civil and Structural work in the areas of earthworks, ground analysis / investigation, pipework/equipment supports, site roadways, drainage, reinforced concrete foundations / bases for buildings and structural steel analysis.
- Production of engineering reports, calculations and specifications.
- Instruct CAD designers and checking of drawings.
- Operating in accordance with the Company's health, safety, environment and quality standards.
- Production of clear and well-presented reports, specifications, and other engineering documentation.
- Undertaking structural survey work.
- Gathers and maintains specified records of engineering data such as tests and drawings,
- Participation in the preliminary and detailed design of civil and structural projects.
- Engage in site visits overseeing the delivery of the projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honors degree in Civil Engineering.
- Upper second (2.1) degree class or better.
- Must be aged 25 years or below.
- At least 1 year plus.
- Knowledge of relevant industry software.
- Excellent communication and team skills.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly / Highly adaptable.
- Superb time management and professionalism.
How to Apply
Kindly submit applications to email: mutsa.mhlanga@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 18 October 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.