Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body and is mandated to regulate the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of its mandate in the following role;

GRADUATE TRAINEE - COMMUNICATIONS

The successful candidate will undergo an intensive 2-year in-house training program under Communications executing the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Drafting media articles and internal communications.

Information packaging and dissemination.

Creating social media content.

Conducting online media research.

Organizing events and related activities.

ssist in the coordination of shows and exhibitions.

Managing the communications stocklist for promotional material and corporate items.

Drafting departmental minutes and event reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's (Honours) degree in Media, Communications, Journalism or Public Relations.

At least one-year industrial attachment in Media, Communications, Journalism or Public Relations.

Possession of a Digital certification or other qualifications and previous work experience in the Energy Sector will be an added advantage.

Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Click her to apply