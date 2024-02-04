Graduate Trainee Communications
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body and is mandated to regulate the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of its mandate in the following role;
GRADUATE TRAINEE - COMMUNICATIONS
- The successful candidate will undergo an intensive 2-year in-house training program under Communications executing the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drafting media articles and internal communications.
- Information packaging and dissemination.
- Creating social media content.
- Conducting online media research.
- Organizing events and related activities.
- ssist in the coordination of shows and exhibitions.
- Managing the communications stocklist for promotional material and corporate items.
- Drafting departmental minutes and event reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's (Honours) degree in Media, Communications, Journalism or Public Relations.
- At least one-year industrial attachment in Media, Communications, Journalism or Public Relations.
- Possession of a Digital certification or other qualifications and previous work experience in the Energy Sector will be an added advantage.
- Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online.
•NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 06 February 2024
