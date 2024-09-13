Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee: Digital Banking (Harare)

Sep. 12, 2024
Sep. 12, 2024
Job Description

Graduate on a Trainee programme - As an employee in a formal development program or scheme, the focus is to develop in the field of management or leadership in order to be prepared for a first line (Team Leader) management position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Equivalent qualifications.
  • Skills: Accountability, Business Transactions, Compliance Monitoring, Digital Banking, Leadership, Monitoring Plans, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Working Papers, Work Schedules.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 12 September 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

