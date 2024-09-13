Graduate Trainee: Digital Banking (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Graduate on a Trainee programme - As an employee in a formal development program or scheme, the focus is to develop in the field of management or leadership in order to be prepared for a first line (Team Leader) management position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26.
Qualifications and Experience
- Equivalent qualifications.
- Skills: Accountability, Business Transactions, Compliance Monitoring, Digital Banking, Leadership, Monitoring Plans, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Working Papers, Work Schedules.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 12 September 2024
