Graduate Trainee: Electrical (Chipinge)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduates to enroll in the Engineering Graduate Traineeship Program. The successful candidates will undergo a robust 24-month program.

Duties and Responsibilities

The graduate engineer trainee will be responsible for completing all tasks assigned by the supervisor, assisting other engineers with projects, conducting research, and writing reports.

Appreciate all the Engineering areas -Drawing Office, Maintenance Planning, Fabrication, Mechanical Workshop, Facilities, Process Control and Electrical Workshop

Have an in-depth understanding of electric motors, transformers, switchgear, electrical drawings, starters, variable speed drives, cables and wiring, lighting systems, generator, portable tools and all electrical equipment and carries out routine maintenance.

Have a working knowledge of automation, PLCs, SCADA systems, instrumentation, and all Process Control equipment and conducts troubleshooting on any breakdowns in the factory.

Adhere to and ensure compliance with policies and SOPs in line with the requirements of Safety, Health, and Environment and Quality (SHEQ) as prescribed in ISO standards.

Adhere to all applicable legal compliance obligations which relate to departmental processes, activities, and products.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honors degree in Electrical Engineering.

Upper second (2.1) degree class or better.

Must be aged 25 years or below.

Knowledge of relevant industry software.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly/ Highly adaptable.

Superb time management and professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

If interested kindly submit your applications to: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 October 2023