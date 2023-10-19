Graduate Trainee: Electrical (Chipinge)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduates to enroll in the Engineering Graduate Traineeship Program. The successful candidates will undergo a robust 24-month program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The graduate engineer trainee will be responsible for completing all tasks assigned by the supervisor, assisting other engineers with projects, conducting research, and writing reports.
- Appreciate all the Engineering areas -Drawing Office, Maintenance Planning, Fabrication, Mechanical Workshop, Facilities, Process Control and Electrical Workshop
- Have an in-depth understanding of electric motors, transformers, switchgear, electrical drawings, starters, variable speed drives, cables and wiring, lighting systems, generator, portable tools and all electrical equipment and carries out routine maintenance.
- Have a working knowledge of automation, PLCs, SCADA systems, instrumentation, and all Process Control equipment and conducts troubleshooting on any breakdowns in the factory.
- Adhere to and ensure compliance with policies and SOPs in line with the requirements of Safety, Health, and Environment and Quality (SHEQ) as prescribed in ISO standards.
- Adhere to all applicable legal compliance obligations which relate to departmental processes, activities, and products.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honors degree in Electrical Engineering.
- Upper second (2.1) degree class or better.
- Must be aged 25 years or below.
- Knowledge of relevant industry software.
- Excellent communication and team skills.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly/ Highly adaptable.
- Superb time management and professionalism.
Other
How to Apply
If interested kindly submit your applications to: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 16 October 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.