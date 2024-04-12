Graduate Trainee-Electrical Engineering (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- 2 Year Graduate Traineeship.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc. Electrical Engineering.
- 2.1 Degree Class or Better.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 11 April 2024
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
