Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee-Electrical Engineering (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Apr. 11, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • 2 Year Graduate Traineeship.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc. Electrical Engineering.
  • 2.1 Degree Class or Better.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 11 April 2024

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

