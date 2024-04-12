Graduate Trainee-Electrical Engineering (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

2 Year Graduate Traineeship.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc. Electrical Engineering.

2.1 Degree Class or Better.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 11 April 2024