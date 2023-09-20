Graduate Trainee - Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body and is mandated to regulate the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of its mandate in the above mentioned role.
The successful candidate will undergo an intensive 2-year in-house training program under Enterprise Risk Management executing the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- A bachelor's degree in Insurance and Risk Management.
- At least one-vear industrial attachment in risk management.
- Possession of other Risk management qualifications and previous work experience in the Energy Sector will be an added advantage.
- Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.
Qualifications and Experience
- Assisting with the identification of risks that ZERA may face.
- Performing risk evaluation and assessments.
- Assisting with the implementation of action plans to decrease risk factors.
- Assisting with the management of ZERA's insurance policies.
- Performing any other duties as directed.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online on: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies/
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
