Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Graduate Trainee - Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Sep. 21, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body and is mandated to regulate the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of its mandate in the above mentioned role.

The successful candidate will undergo an intensive 2-year in-house training program under Enterprise Risk Management executing the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • A bachelor's degree in Insurance and Risk Management.
  • At least one-vear industrial attachment in risk management.
  • Possession of other Risk management qualifications and previous work experience in the Energy Sector will be an added advantage.
  • Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Assisting with the identification of risks that ZERA may face.
  • Performing risk evaluation and assessments.
  • Assisting with the implementation of action plans to decrease risk factors.
  • Assisting with the management of ZERA's insurance policies.
  • Performing any other duties as directed.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online on: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies/

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 21 September 2023

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

.

