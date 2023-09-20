Graduate Trainee - Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body and is mandated to regulate the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of its mandate in the above mentioned role.

The successful candidate will undergo an intensive 2-year in-house training program under Enterprise Risk Management executing the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

A bachelor's degree in Insurance and Risk Management.

At least one-vear industrial attachment in risk management.

Possession of other Risk management qualifications and previous work experience in the Energy Sector will be an added advantage.

Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

Qualifications and Experience

Assisting with the identification of risks that ZERA may face.

Performing risk evaluation and assessments.

Assisting with the implementation of action plans to decrease risk factors.

Assisting with the management of ZERA's insurance policies.

Performing any other duties as directed.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online on: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies/