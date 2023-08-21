Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

CMED (Private) Limited

Graduate Trainee: Finance (Harare)

CMED (Private) Limited
Aug. 18, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified young graduates to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Young graduate to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Business Studies.
  • At least upper Second Class pass.
  • Below 25 years.
  • Studies towards a professional qualification is a distinct advantage.
  • Class four (4) driver’s licence is an added advantage.

Skills & Attributes/ Competencies:

  • Ethics & Integrity.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Critical Thinking as well as ability to pay attention to detail.
  • Flexible and ability to learn fast.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications together with their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications clearly headed “Graduate Trainee - Finance” and specifying area of interest to:

The Human Resource & Administration Executive

CMED Private Limited

Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena

P Bag 7719, HARARE

Or email to: hr@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CMED (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare ∞ Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback