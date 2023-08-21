Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Graduate Trainee: Finance (Harare)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified young graduates to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private Limited.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Young graduate to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Business Studies.
- At least upper Second Class pass.
- Below 25 years.
- Studies towards a professional qualification is a distinct advantage.
- Class four (4) driver’s licence is an added advantage.
Skills & Attributes/ Competencies:
- Ethics & Integrity.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Critical Thinking as well as ability to pay attention to detail.
- Flexible and ability to learn fast.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications together with their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications clearly headed “Graduate Trainee - Finance” and specifying area of interest to:
The Human Resource & Administration Executive
CMED Private Limited
Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena
P Bag 7719, HARARE
Or email to: hr@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 18 August 2023
