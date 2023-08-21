Graduate Trainee: Finance (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified young graduates to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

Young graduate to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Business Studies.

At least upper Second Class pass.

Below 25 years.

Studies towards a professional qualification is a distinct advantage.

Class four (4) driver’s licence is an added advantage.

Skills & Attributes/ Competencies:

Ethics & Integrity.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literacy.

Critical Thinking as well as ability to pay attention to detail.

Flexible and ability to learn fast.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications together with their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications clearly headed “Graduate Trainee - Finance” and specifying area of interest to: