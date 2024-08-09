Graduate Trainee Genetics, Biotechnology & Bioinnovations Group (Harare)
Job Description
The position is within Genetics, Biotechnology and Bio-Innovations Group (GBBG) and is responsible for carrying out Biotechnology research. The candidate is expected to integrate Molecular Biology techniques in crop improvement, Marker assisted Breeding and in offering innovative disease diagnostics tools. Additionally, the Graduate intern will provide research-based information and advice to growers. Position reports to: Head of Genetics, Biotechnology and Bio-innovations Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
Conduct Molecular Biology Research Experiments aimed at improving various aspects of Plant Biology and Biotechnology including:
- Plant tissue Culture.
- Genetic Engineering.
- Marker assisted Breeding.
- Plant Disease Diagnostics.
- Data collection and Analysis: Gather and analyze data from experiments, field trials, and other research activities. Use statistical software and bioinformatics tools to interpret results and identify trends.
- ISO 17025:2017 Development and Implementation: Maintenance and development of ISO 17025:2017 quality standards in all laboratory practices.
- Provide Technical Support and Expertise: Assist farmers, agricultural producers, and other stakeholders and offer guidance on plant disease diagnosis.
- Collaborate with Researchers and Scientists: Work with team members to implement projects aimed at increasing crop breeding activities. vi. Data Analysis and Reporting: Analyze research data and interpret results.
- Prepare reports (weekly, monthly, board, and annual) documenting findings. vii.
- Generate Scientific Publications: Author scientific papers based on own research for publication in peer-reviewed journals. Present findings at various scientific conferences and workshops.
- Stay current with industry trends, advancements in technology, and best practices in Biotechnology.
- Perform any other related duties and responsibilities as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a B. Sc. Biotechnology, Genetics, Plant Biology or Related field.
- Minimum 1 year relevant working experience preferably with industry experience in Biotechnology or Molecular Biology.
- Proficiency in standard laboratory techniques, including plant tissue culture, molecular biology (eg, PCR, cloning, sequencing), bioinformatics, and data analysis.
- Expertise in applying biotechnology approaches for crop improvement, such as genetic engineering, marker-assisted breeding, and disease diagnostics.
- Knowledge of ISO 17025:2017 standards.
- Eexcellent written and oral communication skills to effectively present research findings and collaborate with team members.
- Proficiency in using software for data analysis, bioinformatics, and scientific computing. Self-motivated with proven interpersonal and relationship skills.
- Ability to work independently and within teams on abstract projects with minimal supervision.
- Must be able to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CV, cover letter, and references to hr@kutsaga.co.zw not later than 23rd of August 2024. with "Graduate Trainee - Genetics, Biotechnology and Bio-Innovations Group (GBBG)" in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
NB: Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.