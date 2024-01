Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

Carrying out audit planning and preparing audit plans for management system and product audits.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with certification activities in the Certification Services Department to include:

Attending to enquiries and applications for certification.

Calculating audit time, prepare audit plan, conduct management system and product audits.

Assist in the development of certification management system documentation.

Assist in the marketing of Certification Services Department’s products and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Science or Technical discipline or equivalent qualification.

Minimum 1 years’ experience.

Familiarity with SAZ products and management system certification standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 etc).

Skills in computer business systems including Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint.

Clean class 4 drivers licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV shall be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw