Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description
The successful candidates based at ZIMSEC Mount Pleasant Head Offices – Harare, will undergo an intensive twenty-four (24) months Graduate Trainee Development program where they will be exposed to the practical aspects of their disciplines.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A structured training programme will be availed to the successful candidate.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of an upper second-class Bachelor’s Degree (2.1) pass in the relevant field.
- At least one-year commercial awareness gained in industry, services or commerce during the period of undergraduate studies.
- Studying towards a relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage
Competencies and Attributes:
- High integrity.
- Computer literacy.
- Attention to detail.
- Enthusiasm, innovation and creativity.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Logical & adaptive mind-set.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw
Applications should be addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital.
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Head Office Examination Centre
Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant
P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway
Harare
Deadline: 30 June 2023
