Graduate Trainee: Health & Safety

This role functions as a subject matter expert in a specific field of administration/product/process. Often acts as a point of escalation for matters with a higher level of complexity than those handled by Administrators. May act as a coach for administrative staff. Often consulted for system enhancements and testing. Resolves technical and complex problems especially in support of administrative queries/issues. Applies specialist knowledge in a focused role working with relatively complex information.
In the Safety, Health & Environmental Management section based at Mutual Gardens, the Graduate Trainee will perform several tasks such as – Audits/Inspections, Training, Reviewing & Writing up Procedures/SOPs, Contractor Management, Incident Reporting, Investigations and Accident Prevention, Analysis of SHE data, Presentations.
- Writing of Safe operating procedures and SHE system procedures
- Conducting awareness programs
- Conduct SHE internal audits and inspections.
- Conduct incident investigation.
- Ensure weekly communication banners are sent through.
- Basic computer literacy, i.e.: Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
- Collecting and Analysis of SHE data.
- Participate in Emergency Drills.
- Contractor Safety Management.
- Bachelor of Environmental Studies (BES) (Required).
- Skills: Accident Prevention, Auditing, Communication, Computer Literacy, Contractor Management, Contractor Safety Management System, Environmental Health, Environment Management, Health Safety, Internal Auditing, Microsoft PowerPoint, Office Administration, People Management, Presentations, Safety Management.
Deadline: 03 August 2023
