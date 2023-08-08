Job Description

This role functions as a subject matter expert in a specific field of administration/product/process. Often acts as a point of escalation for matters with a higher level of complexity than those handled by Administrators. May act as a coach for administrative staff. Often consulted for system enhancements and testing. Resolves technical and complex problems especially in support of administrative queries/issues. Applies specialist knowledge in a focused role working with relatively complex information.

In the Safety, Health & Environmental Management section based at Mutual Gardens, the Graduate Trainee will perform several tasks such as – Audits/Inspections, Training, Reviewing & Writing up Procedures/SOPs, Contractor Management, Incident Reporting, Investigations and Accident Prevention, Analysis of SHE data, Presentations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Writing of Safe operating procedures and SHE system procedures

Conducting awareness programs

Conduct SHE internal audits and inspections.

Conduct incident investigation.

Ensure weekly communication banners are sent through.

Basic computer literacy, i.e.: Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Collecting and Analysis of SHE data.

Participate in Emergency Drills.

Contractor Safety Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Environmental Studies (BES) (Required).

Skills: Accident Prevention, Auditing, Communication, Computer Literacy, Contractor Management, Contractor Safety Management System, Environmental Health, Environment Management, Health Safety, Internal Auditing, Microsoft PowerPoint, Office Administration, People Management, Presentations, Safety Management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Graduate-Trainee---Health---Safety_JR-43005?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6