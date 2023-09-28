Graduate Trainee: Human Capital (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
To proactively recruit a pipeline of suitable candidates for the business adhering to the Old Mutual Recruitment governance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supports the Talent Acquisition team in all recruitment processes such as posting jobs on recruitment websites, contacting candidates, welcoming candidates, arranging tests, and scheduling interviews, and data entry into the Human Capital Management System.
- Manages, creates, and updates recruitment, social media content, and communication messages on different platforms including external sourcing channels, such as Facebook groups, and Linkedin,
- Assists in building a passive candidate pipeline to enlarge the Talent Pools.
- Participates in Group’s activities such as career fairs at universities and schools, and other events related to recruitment and employer branding.
- Any other talent acquisition tasks as assigned by the line manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial Psychology (BCom): Human Resource Management (Required), Bachelor of Human Resources Management (BHRM): Human Resource Management (Required)
- Skills: Change Management, Communication, Employee Relationships, Employer Branding, Facebook, Human Capital, Human Capital Management Systems, Job Fairs, Learning Quickly, LinkedIn, Media Content, Numerical Reasoning, Performance Management (PM), Recruiting, Recruiting Processes, Scheduling Interviews, Social Media, Social Media Content Management, Talent Acquisition, Training and Development.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Graduate-Trainee---Human-Capital_JR-45664?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 05 October 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
