Graduate Trainee: Human Resources (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The job holder will be responsible for all aspects of the human resources function within the organisations. These includes recruitment, employee developing and implementing HR policies and procedures, managing employee relations, and ensuring compliance with all employment laws and regulations.
- Assisting in supporting the human resources team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.
- Assisting in Employee relations, including managing absence, disciplinary, grievances, sickness, and related leave.
- Assisting in Performance management through collating employee performance data and records.
- Assisting in training, implementing the training and development agenda, identifying areas that need attention and improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in human resource management or relevant social science degree
- Communication skills homed in business partnering/advisory roles.
- Experience in dealing with senior and sometimes challenging individuals.
- Ability to represent the Human Resource function as part of the bigger business picture.
- Strong understanding of employment law.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 08 November 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.