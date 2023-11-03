Graduate Trainee: Human Resources (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

The job holder will be responsible for all aspects of the human resources function within the organisations. These includes recruitment, employee developing and implementing HR policies and procedures, managing employee relations, and ensuring compliance with all employment laws and regulations.

Assisting in supporting the human resources team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.

Assisting in Employee relations, including managing absence, disciplinary, grievances, sickness, and related leave.

Assisting in Performance management through collating employee performance data and records.

Assisting in training, implementing the training and development agenda, identifying areas that need attention and improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in human resource management or relevant social science degree

Communication skills homed in business partnering/advisory roles.

Experience in dealing with senior and sometimes challenging individuals.

Ability to represent the Human Resource function as part of the bigger business picture.

Strong understanding of employment law.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.