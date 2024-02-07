Graduate Trainee-ICT (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides and maintains a Helpdesk facility for specific business areas.
- Provides logging functionality for issues or requests within the business.
- Forwards logged requests to appropriate resources for resolution.
- Provides updating and communication facilities for all logged requests.
- Provides Helpdesk facility for business areas supported to identify issues and requests for resolution.
- Analyses logged requests and allocates to correct resource for resolution.
- Provides first-line support where applicable.
- Updates and maintains current status of logged requests.
- Maintains communication to business areas on all downtime issues.
- Maintains and communicates all system availability and change control requests.
- Ensures management information is available at appropriate time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
- Skills: Change Controls, Communication, Help Desk Support, Information Communication Technology (ICT).
Other
How to Apply
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
