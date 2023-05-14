Pindula|
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Graduate Trainee In Software Engineering: ICT

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

During the training program, you will be rotated through different sections within the ICT department to gain exposure on various aspects of software engineering, including:

  • Software development methodologies.
  • Programming languages (e.g. Java, Python, PHP).
  • Database design and management.
  • Software testing and quality assurance.
  • Agile project management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must possess a degree in software engineering, computer science or a related field.
  • In addition, applicants must have strong interest in software engineering, excellent problem-solving skills, good communication skills and a positive attitude and willing to take on new challenges.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=116. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

