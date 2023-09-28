Graduate Trainee: Information Technology Auditor x2 (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

To assist in execution of IT and Financial Audits.

Successful candidates will undergo a two (2) year in-house training under the supervision of Information Technology Auditor.

Any other Duties assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/ Accounting.

Studying towards CISA will be an added advantage.

One (1) year experience in Internal or External Audit environment will also be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit seven (7) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource