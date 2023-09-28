Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Graduate Trainee: Information Technology Auditor x2 (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To assist in execution of IT and Financial Audits.
  • Successful candidates will undergo a two (2) year in-house training under the supervision of Information Technology Auditor.
  • Any other Duties assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have a degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/ Accounting.
  • Studying towards CISA will be an added advantage.
  • One (1) year experience in Internal or External Audit environment will also be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit seven (7) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 06 October 2023 Before1400 hours

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

