Graduate Trainee Intake (Bulawayo, Harare, Kadoma & Victoria Falls)

Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.

Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.