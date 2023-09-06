Pindula|Search Pindula
Rainbow Tourism Group

Graduate Trainee Intake (Bulawayo, Harare, Kadoma & Victoria Falls)

Rainbow Tourism Group
Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

Rainbow Tourism Group is inviting applications from graduates with a passion for the tourism and hospitality industry in the following disciplines:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Department And Qualifications:

  • Business information Systems: Degree in information Technology/ Information Systems/ Computer Science.
  • Communications & Quality Assurance: Degree in Business Management, majoring in English or Communication or equivalent.
  • Finance: Degree in Accounting/ Finance or equivalent.
  • Front Office: Degree/ HND in Tourism and Hospitality Management.
  • Food & Beverage: Degree/ HND in Tourism and Hospitality Management.
  • Food & Beverages Control: Higher National Diploma/ Diploma in Accounting/ Finance or equivalent.
  • Food Preparation: Degree/ Higher National Diploma in Professional Cookery, Class I Professional Cookery.
  • Gateway Stream: Degree in ICT and Digital Marketing (preferably, Business & Marketing -BISCT).
  • Human Resources: Degree in Human Resources Management/ Psychology or equivalent.
  • Internal Audit & Risk: Degree in Finance or Accounting majoring in Audit and Finance.
  • Maintenance: HND or Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Refrigeration Mechanics.
  • Procurement: Degree/ Higher National Diploma in Supply Chain Management.
  • Sales & Marketing: Degree in Sales and or Marketing Management or equivalent.

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Unquestionable integrity.
  • Critical and analvtical thinker.
  • Well groomed, dependable and a team player.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted to:

Human Resources Director

Rainbow Tourism Group

1 Pennefather Avenue

Harare

Or

Email: gdp2023@rtg.co.zw

Or Apply directly online using this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/graduate-trainee/

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Rainbow Tourism Group

Website
+263-242-772633-9
reservations@rtg.co.zw

Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.

Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.

