Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Investments (Harare)

Sep. 13, 2024
Sep. 13, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual, Zimbabwe’s largest diversified financial services group is inviting applications from recent graduates to participate in a 24 months’ Graduate Trainee Programme. Successful applicants will undergo training within the Old Mutual Group. Candidates must be below age of 26.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Investment Management (Required).
  • Skills: Business, Communication, Financial Products, Investments, Long Term Planning, Organizing, Relationship Building, Sound Judgment, Written Communication.
  • Be effective at building relationships.
  • Have a high level of business awareness.
  • Be analytical and have good judgement.
  • Have excellent planning and organizing skills.
  • Have excellent oral and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 13 September 2024

Deadline: 13 September 2024

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

