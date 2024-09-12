Graduate Trainee - Investments (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual, Zimbabwe’s largest diversified financial services group is inviting applications from recent graduates to participate in a 24 months’ Graduate Trainee Programme. Successful applicants will undergo training within the Old Mutual Group. Candidates must be below age of 26.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Investment Management (Required).
- Skills: Business, Communication, Financial Products, Investments, Long Term Planning, Organizing, Relationship Building, Sound Judgment, Written Communication.
- Be effective at building relationships.
- Have a high level of business awareness.
- Be analytical and have good judgement.
- Have excellent planning and organizing skills.
- Have excellent oral and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 13 September 2024
