Graduate Trainee: Investments & Research (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better, we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division
Are you passionate about working for an organization that is best in class when it comes to investments management, wealth creation, and asset protection? The organization seeks mindsets and behaviors that best demonstrate innovative solutions guided by its values of Integrity, Sustainability; Empathy; Empowerment; and Partnership with the aim of making life better for its stakeholders.
If you are ready to catapult your career to the next level in Investment & research, you are invited to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen within the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working closely with Wealth Management team members to actively monitor investment portfolios.
- Conducting financial modelling and investment appraisal, contributing to investment committee packs, and assisting in creation of external materials for funding opportunities.
- Collecting data, creating, and updating financial spreadsheets.
- Aiding in the team's research to provide buying and selling recommendations.
- Monitoring existing investments across portfolios.
- Assisting in the completion of executive summaries.
- Using portfolio management software to generate portfolio reports and analytics for monthly, quarterly, and annual meetings.
- Assisting in the preparation of weekly and monthly summaries and reports on current market trends and news.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Mathematics, Finance, Economics or Business Management or any related degree.
- Proficient in all Microsoft applications.
- Attachment or work experience at a financial institution.
- Knowledge in accounting principles and financial modelling
- Excellent organizational skills, interpersonal and report writing skills.
- Strong quantitative, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Highly organized and efficient worker with strong academic record.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLd0qfya3uAKxNmnILDh_S1DVUQ0RJUE9aMlA5MkMyTDNRUUdJMUpEU0xNQi4u
NB: Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, gender, or disability.
Deadline: 07 August 2023
Zimnat
Zimnat provides wealth creation, management and protection through general insurance, life assurance, asset management and microfinance solutions.