Job Description

EcoCash Holdings, a diversified solutions group that specialises in pioneering cutting-edge technology throughout Africa and beyond is looking to hire Graduate Trainees to join their Projects Management department.

We are looking for high performing individuals from diverse backgrounds who want to make a difference by working together to drive digital solutions. Moreover, we are looking to recruit individuals who are passionate about building their career with an agile, customer-led and fast-moving organisation in the Fintech industry.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and implement improvements to any aspect of the service that we provide.

Assist the Project Manager/estimator in the preparation of estimates/tenders.

Procurement of new clients and suppliers.

Ensure that acceptable levels of customer care are provided at all times.

Produce relevant monthly reports for the Project Manager e.g. cost and value comparisons, turnover forecasts etc.

Ensuring information is complete and accurate.

Contribute to and attend financial and progress meetings with the client, engineers and subcontractors as required.

Provide support to the site team in order to optimise the use of contract resources.

Provide support for the Project Manager in terms of data input etc

Maintaining deadlines in line with requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

Less than 1 Year Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/graduate-trainee-is-project/

Deadline: 16 May 2023