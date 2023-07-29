Graduate Trainee: Issuer Regulation And Compliance (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange is the largest Stock Exchange in Zimbabwe. The Exchange is growing and continuously launching a number of new products, services and markets. We are looking for someone who has the vision, energy and initiative to be part of this growth with us.

The Graduate Trainee will be part of the Legal, Issuer Regulation and Compliance team and will be responsible for implementing standards and procedures for all new and existing Issuers and Market participants to ensure compliance with the relevant guidelines and statutes. You will be part of the

team that oversees that the Exchange is regulating sound Issuers and Market participants and ensuring that all issuer dealings are compliant and transparent.