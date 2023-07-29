Graduate Trainee: Issuer Regulation And Compliance (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange is the largest Stock Exchange in Zimbabwe. The Exchange is growing and continuously launching a number of new products, services and markets. We are looking for someone who has the vision, energy and initiative to be part of this growth with us.
The Graduate Trainee will be part of the Legal, Issuer Regulation and Compliance team and will be responsible for implementing standards and procedures for all new and existing Issuers and Market participants to ensure compliance with the relevant guidelines and statutes. You will be part of the
team that oversees that the Exchange is regulating sound Issuers and Market participants and ensuring that all issuer dealings are compliant and transparent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing administrative support to the department, 1e. uploading statements on the websites, preparing issuer billing instructions and assist in the preparation and compilation of meeting packs.
- Interpreting rules and regulations and providing advice to internal and external
- stakeholders
- Review issuer documents such as applications, financial statements and reconciliation of issued shares.
- Prepare schedules and reports for the ongoing monitoring of issuers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of an Accounting or Finance related degree from a reputable university.
- CTA qualification or progress towards a professional qualification such as ACCA will be an added advantage.
- Minimum 6 months industrial attachment in an accounting or finance related position.
- Attention to detail.
- Through and obiective.
- Strong accounting/ financial skills.
- Outstanding team player and communicator.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested to be part of the team that is in charge of admission of trading and member participants and their regulation at the largest growing Exchange in Zimbabwe, then this is the opportunity for you. To apply, submit your cover letter and CV to: jobs@zse.co.zw and indicate the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 09 August 2023
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, or ZSE, is the official stock exchange of Zimbabwe. Its history dates back to 1896 but has only been open to foreign investment since 1993. The exchange has about a dozen members, and currently lists 63 equities. There are two primary indices, the ZSE All Share and the ZSE Top 10.