Graduate Trainee: Library and Information Science (Bindura)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide high quality training through the development, design and delivery of Information and Digital Skills programme, in both class based and online environments.
- Manage the development of both print and electronic collections and supporting departments, researchers and students to address significant, new resource needs for the effective delivery of Education 5.0.
- Provide support for scholarly communication and publishing to all researchers.
- Market, promote and manage the use of Library facilities and spaces, supporting the use of eResources, bibliographic databases and the development of subject guides.
- Review, redesign and update Library web pages.
- Engage key stakeholders and user groups through staff and student inductions, outreach and promotional events.
- Participate in relevant professional development programmes and contribute to the professional knowledge base through publications and conference presentations.
- Undertake data-driven evaluation of new and existing services and products to ensure their effectiveness and inform future decisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Desired requirements applicants must be below 26 years of age and possessing a minimum of first degree in Library and Information Science or equivalent qualification with at least an upper second class (2.1).
- The applicants must also be abreast with the current trends in higher education, librarianship and information science, relevant developments in Information and Communication Technologies, learning technologies and teaching practices.
- The applicants must have the ability to learn and grasp concepts quickly.
Other
How to Apply
Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:
The Registrar
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd
Bindura, Zimbabwe
OR
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,
Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,
18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,
Harare
OR
e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 12 November 2023
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,
Off Shamva Road
Box 350
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/
Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136