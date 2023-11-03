Graduate Trainee: Library and Information Science (Bindura)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide high quality training through the development, design and delivery of Information and Digital Skills programme, in both class based and online environments.

Manage the development of both print and electronic collections and supporting departments, researchers and students to address significant, new resource needs for the effective delivery of Education 5.0.

Provide support for scholarly communication and publishing to all researchers.

Market, promote and manage the use of Library facilities and spaces, supporting the use of eResources, bibliographic databases and the development of subject guides.

Review, redesign and update Library web pages.

Engage key stakeholders and user groups through staff and student inductions, outreach and promotional events.

Participate in relevant professional development programmes and contribute to the professional knowledge base through publications and conference presentations.

Undertake data-driven evaluation of new and existing services and products to ensure their effectiveness and inform future decisions.

Qualifications and Experience

Desired requirements applicants must be below 26 years of age and possessing a minimum of first degree in Library and Information Science or equivalent qualification with at least an upper second class (2.1).

The applicants must also be abreast with the current trends in higher education, librarianship and information science, relevant developments in Information and Communication Technologies, learning technologies and teaching practices.

The applicants must have the ability to learn and grasp concepts quickly.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to: