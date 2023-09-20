Graduate Trainee: Management (Harare)
Job Description
A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Graduate Trainee shall be trained on all functions of the business entity.
- Training Areas.
- Inventory Management.
- Selling and Marketing Techniques.
- Logistics Management.
- Financial Management.
- Human Resource Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing Management/ Retail and Logistics Management or Business Management.
- Be at least 30 years.
- Must be willing to learn.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.
Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.
- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.
- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.
- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.