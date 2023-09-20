Graduate Trainee: Management (Harare)

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Graduate Trainee shall be trained on all functions of the business entity.

Training Areas.

Inventory Management.

Selling and Marketing Techniques.

Logistics Management.

Financial Management.

Human Resource Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing Management/ Retail and Logistics Management or Business Management.

Be at least 30 years.

Must be willing to learn.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023