Graduate Trainee: Marketing

The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.