Graduate Trainee: Marketing
Job Description
Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.
- At least 3 ‘A’ level passes.
- A first or upper second class pass in Marketing from an accredited university Below the age of 25.
- A certificate in Digital Marketing will be a distinct advantage.
- A valid class 4 driver’s licence is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit a detailed CV and certified copies of certificates and transcript to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw
NB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 17 November 2023
