Clover Leaf Motors

Graduate Trainee: Marketing

Clover Leaf Motors
Nov. 17, 2023
Job Description

Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • At least 3 ‘A’ level passes.
  • A first or upper second class pass in Marketing from an accredited university Below the age of 25.
  • A certificate in Digital Marketing will be a distinct advantage.
  • A valid class 4 driver’s licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit a detailed CV and certified copies of certificates and transcript to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 17 November 2023

Clover Leaf Motors

Website
+263 783 219 300
sales@cloverleaf.co.zw

The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.

