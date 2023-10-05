Graduate Trainee: Marketing

Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a graduate trainee to join its Maisha Health Fund team. The role exits to market Maisha products and services ensuring brand visibility in line with the set marketing targets of Maisha products and provide business technical operational solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to the execution of marketing and annual sales plan.Attend and participate in marketing operations or events to increase brand awareness.

Track and record all marketing activities, implement metrics to evaluate their success and amend marketing measures when necessary.

Planning and carrying out direct marketing activities to agreed budgets, sales volumes, values, product mix and timescales.

Maintaining and developing corporate image and reputation and protecting and developing the company’s brands.

Solving the queries and concerns of the clients about the company and its products.

Creating and developing a database of clients and prospects.

Carrying out market research, competitor and customer surveys.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

Less than 1 year experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/graduate-trainee-sales-markerting-maisha-health/

Deadline: 03 October 2023