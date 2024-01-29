Graduate Trainee-Mechanical Engineering (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
2 year graduate traineeship program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc. Engineering (Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering).
- Should have a 2.1 Degree Class or Better.
- ISO Systems Development/Audit Certification.
- Lean Six Sigma Certification will be an added advantage.
- Previous Production and Process Experience.
- Graduate Member-Zimbabwe Institute of Engineering.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 04 February 2024
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
