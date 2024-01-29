Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee-Mechanical Engineering (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Feb. 04, 2024
Job Description

2 year graduate traineeship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc. Engineering (Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering).
  • Should have a 2.1 Degree Class or Better.
  • ISO Systems Development/Audit Certification.
  • Lean Six Sigma Certification will be an added advantage.
  • Previous Production and Process Experience.
  • Graduate Member-Zimbabwe Institute of Engineering.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 04 February 2024

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

