Graduate Trainee: Process Chemist (Chiredzi)

Job Description
The trainee shall undergo an intensive 2 year Graduate Trainee/ learnership programme.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undergo training as specified on the training program.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 2.1 Degree in either Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Technology from a recognised University/ Institution.
- Should be 25 years and below.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are required to send Application Letter clearly marked the position, Detailed CV, Certified Academic and Professional qualifications and any other revelant qualifications to support the application to: mutsa.mhlanga@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 12 June 2023