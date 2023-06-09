Pindula|
Green Fuel

Graduate Trainee: Process Chemist (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

The trainee shall undergo an intensive 2 year Graduate Trainee/ learnership programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To undergo training as specified on the training program.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a 2.1 Degree in either Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Technology from a recognised University/ Institution.
  • Should be 25 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to send Application Letter clearly marked the position, Detailed CV, Certified Academic and Professional qualifications and any other revelant qualifications to support the application to: mutsa.mhlanga@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

