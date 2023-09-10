Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Dandemutande

Graduate Trainee: Procurement

Dandemutande
Sep. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidate should be a career orientated administration graduate with strong analytical skills coupled with sound business acumen and the drive to work hard and prove their worth.

Qualifications and Experience

  • An Honors Degree in Purchasing & Supply Chain Mgt and/or any relevant Commercial degree.
  • Below 25 years.
  • A professional qualification or working towards one would be an added advantage.
  • Must be hardworking, agile and eager to learn.
  • Must be results driven and goal oriented with strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=14871f4f-914d-ee11-be6e-000d3a4b797d

Deadline: 13 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Dandemutande

Website
08612 000 000
sales@dandemutande.co.zw

Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.

Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare, Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group

Graduate Trainee Intake (Bulawayo, Harare, Kadoma & Victoria Falls)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Mining Affairs Graduate Trainee

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback