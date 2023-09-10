Graduate Trainee: Procurement
- The candidate should be a career orientated administration graduate with strong analytical skills coupled with sound business acumen and the drive to work hard and prove their worth.
- An Honors Degree in Purchasing & Supply Chain Mgt and/or any relevant Commercial degree.
- Below 25 years.
- A professional qualification or working towards one would be an added advantage.
- Must be hardworking, agile and eager to learn.
- Must be results driven and goal oriented with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
To Apply Use Link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=14871f4f-914d-ee11-be6e-000d3a4b797d
Deadline: 13 September 2023
Dandemutande
Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.
Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.