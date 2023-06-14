Pindula|
EmpowerBank Limited

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Jun. 09, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Main job purpose wiull be assisting with clerical work in the Procurement department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Undertakes clerical procurement duties in the department.
  • Sourcing quotations.
  • Prepares comparative schedules and purchases orders.
  • Follows up on pending goods deliveries.
  • Drafts bidding documents.
  • Participating in the tendering process.
  • Drafting of Contracts.
  • Prepares procurement reports and PRAZ returns.
  • Any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Purchasing & Logistics.
  • Applicants must be RECENT GRADUATES and aged below 25 years.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " GT - Procurement" on the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all the applications.

Deadline: 09 June 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

