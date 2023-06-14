Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Main job purpose wiull be assisting with clerical work in the Procurement department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertakes clerical procurement duties in the department.

Sourcing quotations.

Prepares comparative schedules and purchases orders.

Follows up on pending goods deliveries.

Drafts bidding documents.

Participating in the tendering process.

Drafting of Contracts.

Prepares procurement reports and PRAZ returns.

Any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing & Logistics.

Applicants must be RECENT GRADUATES and aged below 25 years.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " GT - Procurement" on the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all the applications.

Deadline: 09 June 2023