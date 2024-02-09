Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2A level passes.

Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.

Must be 26 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapital365@gmail.com

NB: Women are encouraged to apply.