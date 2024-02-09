Pindula|Search Pindula
PetroTrade

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

PetroTrade
Feb. 08, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2A level passes.
  • Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.
  • Must be 26 years and below.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapital365@gmail.com

NB: Women are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 08 February 2024

PetroTrade

Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.

Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/

