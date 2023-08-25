Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
2 Year Graduate Learnership.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Undergoing a 2 Year Graduate Learnership.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.
- At least 3 A level passes.
- Degree in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management (2.1 Degree class or better).
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 31 August 2023
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
