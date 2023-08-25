Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Aug. 31, 2023
Job Description

2 Year Graduate Learnership.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Undergoing a 2 Year Graduate Learnership.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.
  • At least 3 A level passes.
  • Degree in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management (2.1 Degree class or better).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 31 August 2023

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

