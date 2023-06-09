Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with clerical procurement duties.

Assisting in procurement department.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply and Chain, Purchasing and Logistics.

Applicants must be recent graduates and aged below 25 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must send their application letter and CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw, clearly stating "GT-Procurement"

Deadline: 16 June 2023