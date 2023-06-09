Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting with clerical procurement duties.
-
Assisting in procurement department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply and Chain, Purchasing and Logistics.
- Applicants must be recent graduates and aged below 25 years.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants must send their application letter and CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw, clearly stating "GT-Procurement"
Deadline: 16 June 2023