Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Jun. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting with clerical procurement duties.

  • Assisting in procurement department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Supply and Chain, Purchasing and Logistics.
  • Applicants must be recent graduates and aged below 25 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must send their application letter and CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw, clearly stating "GT-Procurement"

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for  the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Graduate Trainee: Process Chemist (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Graduate Trainee: Systems Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Graduate Trainee: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers
Mawere Sibanda Commercial Lawyers

Graduate Intern: Real Estate (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback