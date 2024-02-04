Graduate Trainee: Procurement
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, highly motivated and qualified graduate to join TIMB. The successful candidate will undergo an intensive graduate trainee programme for a period of 24 months. The graduate trainee will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be trained in the following:
- Providing secretariat services to site meetings, tender opening meetings and evaluation committee.
- Creation of purchase orders, forward to suppliers and communicating such information back to users.
- Tracking all consignments against expected arrival dates, informing users about status and any deviations from expected dates of arrival.
- Carrying out vendor appraisal and due diligence on suppliers.
- Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Equivalent.
- Minimum of 2.1 degree class.
- At least one year work experience in the area of specialisation.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- At least 25 years and below.
- Self-driven and results oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Analytical, problem-solving and interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent report writing skills.
- Ability to work according to strict deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, CV, certified copies of academic qualifications and national ID to: hr@timb.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 04 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.