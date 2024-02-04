Graduate Trainee: Procurement

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, highly motivated and qualified graduate to join TIMB. The successful candidate will undergo an intensive graduate trainee programme for a period of 24 months. The graduate trainee will be based at TIMB Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be trained in the following:

Providing secretariat services to site meetings, tender opening meetings and evaluation committee.

Creation of purchase orders, forward to suppliers and communicating such information back to users.

Tracking all consignments against expected arrival dates, informing users about status and any deviations from expected dates of arrival.

Carrying out vendor appraisal and due diligence on suppliers.

Preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Equivalent.

Minimum of 2.1 degree class.

At least one year work experience in the area of specialisation.

Other Requirements/ Competences: