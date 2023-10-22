Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
NRTV

Graduate Trainee Producer

NRTV
Oct. 24, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

NRTV is looking for creative, self-motivated individuals to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your cv and cover letter to: hr@nrtv.tv and be part of the team that goes beyond your imagination!

Deadline: 24 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

NRTV

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

NRTV
NRTV

Graduate Trainee Director

Deadline:
Omni Africa
Omni Africa

Accounts Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Deadline:
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee: Research and Development (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)

Graduate Trainee: Software Developer (Harare)

Deadline:
Epworth Local Board
Epworth Local Board

Graduate Trainees: Finance Department x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback