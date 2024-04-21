Graduate Trainee Program (Traineeship)
ZimPost
Job Description
GRADUATE TRAINEESHIP
ZIMPOST is looking for suitable Graduate Trainees in the following fields;
- Human Resources
- Finance
- Information Technology
- Corporate Communications
- Legal
- Audit
- Procurement
- Transport
- Marketing and Sales
- Strategy
Duties and Responsibilities
- Successful candidates will complete an intensive two-year program that familiarizes them with all aspects of the relevant professional field in a dynamic environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O’ Level passes including Mathematics and English Language.
- At least 2 ‘A’ Levels.
- Bachelors Degree/ High National Diploma with a 2.1 Degree Class in related field.
- Must be 25 years and below.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/orprofessional certificates to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 23 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZimPost
Browse Jobs
.