Graduate Trainee Programme 2023: Civil Engineering

Job Description

The Projects Department, FBC Building Society is seeking to recruit a young graduate for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. It is expected that the prospective applicant must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.

The training will specifically focus on Civil Engineering. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months and it is expected that the trainee should be ready to be deployed into substantive position thereafter.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Prospective candidates must be 25 years of age or younger and have attained a minimum of an upper second class degree (2.1) pass in Civil Engineering or any closely related fields to the one indicated.

Applicants are expected to have the following attributes: