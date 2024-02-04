Graduate Trainee Programme: 2024

Job Description

Delta Beverages is the name behind Lagers, Sparkling Beverages, Maheu and Sorghum Beer manufacturing, marketing, and distribution in Zimbabwe. An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduates to join this vibrant enterprise. The successful incumbents will undergo an intensive graduate learnership program. We are therefore inviting applications from recent graduates who have the following minimum qualifications, or their equivalents as follows:

Engineering

Electrical/Chemical/Mechanical/Industrial Manufacturing Degree.

Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3eug4d6

Services

HR: Social Sciences/HR/Business Management Degree.

Social Sciences/HR/Business Management Degree. IT: ICT Degree.

ICT Degree. SHE : Environmental/Safety/Health Degree.

: Environmental/Safety/Health Degree. Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3etfBYZ

Manufacturing

Food Science/Biology/Biochemistry / Manufacturing Engineering Degree.

Commercial

Business Studies/ Sales/Marketing Degree.

Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb

Operations

Business Studies/ Transport and Logistics/Supply Chain Management and Logistics/Economics/ Rural and Urban Planning Degree.

Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb

Supply Chain

Supply Chain/ Mathematics/Statistics/Business Studies Degree.

Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3etfBYZ

Agronomy

Agriculture Degree with specialisation in Crop Science.

Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree with at least upper second (2.1) degree class.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Highly adaptable.

How to Apply

Please use links provided above for specified fields.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before the 19th of March 2024.