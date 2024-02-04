Graduate Trainee Programme: 2024
Job Description
Delta Beverages is the name behind Lagers, Sparkling Beverages, Maheu and Sorghum Beer manufacturing, marketing, and distribution in Zimbabwe. An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduates to join this vibrant enterprise. The successful incumbents will undergo an intensive graduate learnership program. We are therefore inviting applications from recent graduates who have the following minimum qualifications, or their equivalents as follows:
Engineering
- Electrical/Chemical/Mechanical/Industrial Manufacturing Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3eug4d6
Services
- HR: Social Sciences/HR/Business Management Degree.
- IT: ICT Degree.
- SHE: Environmental/Safety/Health Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3etfBYZ
Manufacturing
- Food Science/Biology/Biochemistry / Manufacturing Engineering Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3eug4d6
Commercial
- Business Studies/ Sales/Marketing Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb
Operations
- Business Studies/ Transport and Logistics/Supply Chain Management and Logistics/Economics/ Rural and Urban Planning Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb
Supply Chain
- Supply Chain/ Mathematics/Statistics/Business Studies Degree.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3etfBYZ
Agronomy
- Agriculture Degree with specialisation in Crop Science.
- Please use the following link to apply: https://bit.ly/3Ro0vmb
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Degree with at least upper second (2.1) degree class.
- Excellent communication and team skills.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
- Highly adaptable.
How to Apply
Please use links provided above for specified fields.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before the 19th of March 2024.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Delta Beverages
Delta Corporation Limited is principally an integrated beverage company with a diverse portfolio of local and international brands in lager beer, traditional beer, Coca-Cola franchised sparkling and alternative non-alcoholic beverages. It has investments in associate companies whose activities are in cordials and juice drinks, wines and spirits.
The Company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and was first listed in 1946 as Rhodesia Breweries Limited. Its origins, however, date back to 1898 when the country’s first brewery was established in Cameroon Street, (Salisbury) Harare, from where the brewing industry developed into a major industrial and commercial operation.