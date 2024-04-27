Graduate Trainee Programme 2024
Job Description
FBC Insurance is seeking to recruit a young graduate for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. Training will be undertaken at the Bulawayo Office. It is expected that the prospective applicant must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- The training will specifically focus on Insurance & Risk Management. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months, and it is expected that the trainee should be ready to be deployed into a substantive position thereafter.
- Prospective candidates must be 25 years of age or younger and have attained a minimum of an upper second-class degree (2.1) pass in Insurance and Risk Management or any closely related fields.
Applicants are expected to have the following attributes:
- Self-drive and motivation.
- Integrity.
- Innovation and creativity.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Initiative and willingness to explore new horizons.
- Team player capability and high level of confidence.
- Highly computer literate.
- Entrepreneurial flair and a keen instinct of achieving tangible results and effecting positive change.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their applications via email to: human.resources@fbc.co.zw, clearly marked: "Graduate Trainee Programme 2024, Insurance and Risk Management"
Deadline: 30 April 2024
FBC Holdings
FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange(link is external) and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, re-insurance, securities trading and micro financing. In all, FBC Holdings Group comprises FBC Bank Limited, FBC Building Society, FBC Reinsurance, FBC Securities (Private) Limited, MicroPlan Financial Services (Private) Limited and an insurance company.
Head Office
6th Floor FBC Centre
45 Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box 1227
Harare, Zimbabwe
- Telephone: +263-242- 783 204/783 206-7/707 057/797 759|772 706
- E-mail: info@fbc.co.zw(link sends e-mail)
- Call Centre: 080 800 25, 080 800 26
- Whatsapp: +263 772 419 693, +263 772 152 647