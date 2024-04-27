Job Description

FBC Insurance is seeking to recruit a young graduate for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. Training will be undertaken at the Bulawayo Office. It is expected that the prospective applicant must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

The training will specifically focus on Insurance & Risk Management. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months, and it is expected that the trainee should be ready to be deployed into a substantive position thereafter.

Prospective candidates must be 25 years of age or younger and have attained a minimum of an upper second-class degree (2.1) pass in Insurance and Risk Management or any closely related fields.

Applicants are expected to have the following attributes:

Self-drive and motivation.

Integrity.

Innovation and creativity.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Initiative and willingness to explore new horizons.

Team player capability and high level of confidence.

Highly computer literate.

Entrepreneurial flair and a keen instinct of achieving tangible results and effecting positive change.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their applications via email to: human.resources@fbc.co.zw, clearly marked: "Graduate Trainee Programme 2024, Insurance and Risk Management"