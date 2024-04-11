Pindula|Search Pindula
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Apr. 12, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking to recruit recently qualified young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured training programme in the following functional disciplines within the organization:

  • Procurement.
  • Finance.
  • Information Communication and Technology (IT).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To undergo a 24-months structured training programme.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.
  • Candidates should be below 26 years of age and recent graduates.

How to Apply

Interested applicants who hold the relevant qualifications should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

Deadline: 12 April 2024

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for  the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.

