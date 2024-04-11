Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit recently qualified young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured training programme in the following functional disciplines within the organization:

Procurement.

Finance.

Information Communication and Technology (IT).

Duties and Responsibilities

To undergo a 24-months structured training programme.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.

Candidates should be below 26 years of age and recent graduates.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who hold the relevant qualifications should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

Deadline: 12 April 2024