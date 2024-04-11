Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking to recruit recently qualified young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured training programme in the following functional disciplines within the organization:
- Procurement.
- Finance.
- Information Communication and Technology (IT).
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undergo a 24-months structured training programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.
- Candidates should be below 26 years of age and recent graduates.
How to Apply
Interested applicants who hold the relevant qualifications should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 12 April 2024
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.