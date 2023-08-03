Graduate Trainee: Properties (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Asset Management division.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyzing and optimizing property portfolio performance.

Managing day-to-day property leasing and management activities.

Directly overseeing and coordinating real estate and property management functions.

Executing lease agreements and other legal documents while adhering to ZAM standards and requirements.

Assessing expiration reports and rent rolls to ensure compliance with lease agreements, critical notification dates, and client needs.

Creating investment reports for existing and prospective clients, including daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly economic research reports, and ad hoc reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Property Development and Real Estate Management or equivalent

Strong business acumen and eagerness to learn and understand business and financial affairs and trends in the local and international markets.

Excellent organizational skills and report writing skills.

Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to be a strong team player.

Excellent and demonstrated organizational skills and attention to detail.

Highly organized and efficient worker; skilled at multi-tasking & ability to perform well with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLd0qfya3uAKxNmnILDh_S1DVUNjJFRFVXWkhBRVY1VDc5NDdINkVRUlhCUy4u

NB: Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, gender, or disability.