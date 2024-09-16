Graduate Trainee - Property (Civil Engineering)

Job Description

Seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate Civil Engineer below age of 26 to join our Development and Facilities team at Old Mutual Investment Boutique Properties as a graduate trainee. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates eager to apply their academic knowledge in a practical client-side setting, with a focus on developing a career in Engineering Management and Facilities Management. The successful candidate will assist in the design, development, and implementation of infrastructure projects in the properties portfolio.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the design, and implementation of infrastructure in the properties portfolio.

Work with consultants to design and implement projects as per the Business requirements.

Assist in the management of projects by Senior Engineers.

Supervise construction projects onsite.

Collaborate with other engineers and project teams to gather and analyse data, prepare reports, and develop project documentation.

Participate in field monitoring and surveys to assess project progress and compliance with specifications.

Support the preparation of project proposals, budgets, and schedules.

Ensure adherence to safety standards, regulations, and best practices throughout project execution.

Engage in continuous learning and professional development opportunities within the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Engineering (BEng): Civil Engineering (Required).

Skills: Data Query, Office Administration, System Improvements.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 17 September 2024