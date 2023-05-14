Graduate Trainee

Job Description

At Puma, we provide opportunities for high performing individuals from diverse backgrounds who want to make a difference by working together to fulfil our purpose of Energising Communities.

We’ve got more than 4,000 people working in more than 40 countries and provide opportunities to work all over the world. We develop talent and ensure those who shine can evolve within the company, or across the wider Trafigura Group.

The Puma Energy Africa Graduate Program is a one-year rotational program for fresh graduates to accelerate their learning across the business, with rotations in Supply, Operations and Retail. At the end of the 12 months, successful candidates will be offered a permanent job offer with Puma Energy, depending on their identified competencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Fresh Graduates with Bachelor’s degree (2022-2023).

Majors: STEM, Mechanical Engineer, Petroleum Engineer and/or related fields.

Excellent verbal and written communication in English.

Graduated in the top 5% of your class.

Consistent academic excellence.

Proven experience in extra-curricular activities.

For our Graduate Program in Africa (12 months) we’re looking for:

Young enthusiastic people who have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Resilience, adaptability, agility

Self-starters.

0 to 1 years of professional experience.

People who likes challenges.

The ability to push boundaries to discover new things, raise standards and drive results.

People who demonstrate a can-do, positive attitude.

Transparency and honesty.

Accountability and integrity.

Willingness to build your own success and career in an international company.

Proficiency in using computer applications.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3572085747/?alternateChannel=search&refId=MiHgNogc2ICEtiZuJ74hRw%3D%3D&trackingId=J5qwFX4aGuTgoVMw6nT0Bg%3D%3D

Deadline: 05 May 2023