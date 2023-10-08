Graduate Trainee Quality Safety and Compliance (Harare)
National Handling Services (NHS)
Job Description
Applications are invited from self-motivated and energetic candidates to fill in the above mentioned opportunity that has arisen in the aviation industry.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” levels including maths and English.
- At least 2 Alevels passes.
- Degree in Safety Health and Environmental Management.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Must be 26 years of age and below.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, which clearly show the position they are applying for, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapital365@gmail.com
NB: Women are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 19 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National Handling Services are specialists in Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling Services and Freighter Handling.
