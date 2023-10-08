Pindula|Search Pindula
National Handling Services (NHS)

Graduate Trainee Quality Safety and Compliance (Harare)

National Handling Services (NHS)
Oct. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from self-motivated and energetic candidates to fill in the above mentioned opportunity that has arisen in the aviation industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” levels including maths and English.
  • At least 2 Alevels passes.
  • Degree in Safety Health and Environmental Management.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Must be 26 years of age and below.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, which clearly show the position they are applying for, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapital365@gmail.com

NB: Women are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 19 October 2023

National Handling Services (NHS)

National Handling Services are specialists in Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling Services and Freighter Handling.

