Graduate Trainee - Registry Department

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) seeks a talented graduate to join the team as Graduate Trainee-Registry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties to be assigned as per the training program in relation to the Department's function.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Management/ Business Administration or equivalent qualification

• Minimum degree classification: 2.1 or better

• Age: Not more than 25 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached. Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Registrar