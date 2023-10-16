Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee: Research and Development (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Oct. 25, 2023
Job Description

Interested candidates are invited to apply for a 2 Year Graduate Traineeship Program.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Degree in Applied Chemistry/Material Science/Chemical Technology.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 25 October 2023

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

