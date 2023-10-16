Graduate Trainee: Research and Development (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
Interested candidates are invited to apply for a 2 Year Graduate Traineeship Program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Degree in Applied Chemistry/Material Science/Chemical Technology.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 25 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
Related Jobs
Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA)
Graduate Trainee: Accounting (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)
Graduate Trainee: Software Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
Graduate Communications Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Green Fuel
Graduate Trainee: Civil Engineering (Chipinge)
Deadline:
Green Fuel
Graduate Trainee: Electrical (Chipinge)
Deadline:
National Handling Services (NHS)
Graduate Trainee Quality Safety and Compliance (Harare)
Deadline:
Epworth Local Board
Graduate Trainees: Finance Department x2
Deadline: