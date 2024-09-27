Graduate Trainee - Risk (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carries out technical actuarial work often using complex systems and packages to strengthen quantitative risk and modelling capabilities.
- Checks manipulates and analyses volumes of data and draws conclusions from the analyses.
- Responsible for technical accuracy and implementation of work.
- Translates actuarial concepts into client-friendly terminology.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science (BSc): Actuarial Science (Required), BSc Mathematics Sciences: Mathematics (Required).
- Skills: Complex Systems, Quantitative Risk.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
