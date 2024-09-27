Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Risk (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carries out technical actuarial work often using complex systems and packages to strengthen quantitative risk and modelling capabilities.
  • Checks manipulates and analyses volumes of data and draws conclusions from the analyses.
  • Responsible for technical accuracy and implementation of work.
  • Translates actuarial concepts into client-friendly terminology.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Science (BSc): Actuarial Science (Required), BSc Mathematics Sciences: Mathematics (Required).
  • Skills: Complex Systems, Quantitative Risk.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

