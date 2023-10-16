Graduate Trainee: Software Developer (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") is the largest stock exchange in Zimbabwe. The exchange is undergoing a transformational journey and we are evolving and extending our service offering, through the addition of new products and services that include;

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)

Mobile trading platforms (ZSE Direct and VFEX Direct)

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)

Contract for Differences (CFDs) and

Commodities Exchange

As we continue on our growth trajectory, we are looking for well experienced individuals who have the vision, innovation, energy and initiative to join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

As part of the ICT team, the Graduate Trainee’s overall responsibility is to assist in the design, development, testing and maintenance of new and existing products, applications and systems.

Analyze and develop technology platforms, partnerships and internal systems.

Implement technology solutions to meet current and future needs of the Exchange.

Support developed business systems according to ZSE standards and policies.

Ensure security in the development of business systems.

Track, analyze and monitor technology performance metrics.

Ensure all systems are satisfying business/users requirements at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science or Information System from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, PHP and Web based technologies, Python and .Net

Integration skills is an added advantage.

Web development is an added advantage.

Graphic Design and Multimedia skills.

Experience with continuous deployment and automated testing i.e. GIT

Any certification in IT programming and coding is an added advantage.

A minimum 1 year working experience.

Proven previous projects worked on is an added advantage.

A fast learner who has passion to grasp concepts.

Willingness to work outside of normal working hours.

Results driven and motivated self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Highly innovative and agile.

How to Apply

Do you feel you possess the above criteria? Do you have the vision, energy and initiative required? If you do, then this is the opportunity for you. To apply, submit your cover letter and CV to: jobs@zse.co.zw and indicate the position being applied for on the subject line of the email.