Graduate Trainee: Software Developer

Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Translates requirements into physical design specifications for major systems.

Product testing and making modifications.

Revises and updates programs and documentation as required and provides necessary documentation for the end-user.

User support and training.

Participates in the full systems development life cycle on small to mid-sized projects.

Maintains university systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have an Honours Degree in Computer Science or its equivalent.

The candidate must show interest in Agile software development methodologies, and a good working knowledge of HTML, PHP, MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, The candidate must exhibit outstanding organisational and time management skills, be an analytical thinker and problem solver.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw