Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Lupane State University (LSU)

Graduate Trainee: Software Developer

Lupane State University (LSU)
Sep. 29, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Translates requirements into physical design specifications for major systems.
  • Product testing and making modifications.
  • Revises and updates programs and documentation as required and provides necessary documentation for the end-user.
  • User support and training.
  • Participates in the full systems development life cycle on small to mid-sized projects.
  • Maintains university systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have an Honours Degree in Computer Science or its equivalent.
  • The candidate must show interest in Agile software development methodologies, and a good working knowledge of HTML, PHP, MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, The candidate must exhibit outstanding organisational and time management skills, be an analytical thinker and problem solver.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Lupane State University (LSU)

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

CONTACT

Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390

Fax: +263 (081) 2856393

Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Lupane State University (LSU)
Lupane State University (LSU)

Graduate Trainees x4

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Graduate Trainees ICT x4

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Graduate Trainee - Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Deadline:
NMB Bank Limited
NMB Bank Limited

Graduate Trainee: Business Banking (Masvingo & Manicaland)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare, Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback