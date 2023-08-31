Graduate Trainee Supply Chain – Stockfeeds

Job Description

We are looking for a Graduate Trainee who is a dynamic, proactive team player with genuine integrity. The incumbent must have the desire to ensure development, validation, communication, and efficient implementation of new or changing items/services to strengthen our Production Team in National Foods Limited. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in a Production department, at the position of Graduate Trainee Production. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in a fast-paced and growing company.

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the vacancy that has arisen in our Stockfeeds Bulawayo Business Unit. As the Graduate Trainee Production, you will be tasked to manage the mill production and packing of finished products in line with set efficiencies, quality standards and regulatory requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure SHE policies and activities are adhered to ISO 9001: Quality Management.

Develop and improve Stockfeeds maintenance strategy.

Maintenance planning and execution.

Optimise/ Improve operational efficiencies.

Achieve targeted throughputs.

Optimise manufacturing processes.

Manage Opex to within budget.

Perform other duties /tasks as required by the Unit Manager.

Drafting and implementation of Capex projects.

Qualifications and Experience

To qualify for this role, you will require a minimum of 1 years’ experience, coupled with a Bsc. Hons. in Chemical Engineering, Industrial Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent, plus: