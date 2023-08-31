Graduate Trainee Supply Chain – Stockfeeds
Job Description
We are looking for a Graduate Trainee who is a dynamic, proactive team player with genuine integrity. The incumbent must have the desire to ensure development, validation, communication, and efficient implementation of new or changing items/services to strengthen our Production Team in National Foods Limited. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in a Production department, at the position of Graduate Trainee Production. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in a fast-paced and growing company.
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the vacancy that has arisen in our Stockfeeds Bulawayo Business Unit. As the Graduate Trainee Production, you will be tasked to manage the mill production and packing of finished products in line with set efficiencies, quality standards and regulatory requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure SHE policies and activities are adhered to ISO 9001: Quality Management.
- Develop and improve Stockfeeds maintenance strategy.
- Maintenance planning and execution.
- Optimise/ Improve operational efficiencies.
- Achieve targeted throughputs.
- Optimise manufacturing processes.
- Manage Opex to within budget.
- Perform other duties /tasks as required by the Unit Manager.
- Drafting and implementation of Capex projects.
Qualifications and Experience
To qualify for this role, you will require a minimum of 1 years’ experience, coupled with a Bsc. Hons. in Chemical Engineering, Industrial Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent, plus:
- The passion to deliver and meet targets
- The drive for growth, innovation, and teamwork
- The zeal to provide guidance and share acquired knowledge with subordinates
- Applicants must be 25 years old and below.
In return, National Foods offers you an exciting and evolving environment where your performance will be quickly recognized, and rewarded. At National Foods Limited, we value diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We believe that a diverse workforce creates a stronger company. We encourage applications from all races, religions, nationalities, gender, gender expressions, and ages.
Other
How to Apply
If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation where you will form part of a solid and supportive leadership team, please submit your CV to: recruitment@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 04 September 2023
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.
Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9
Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Phone:+263 (0292) 889201